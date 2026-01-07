Baton Rouge billboard offers $5k reward for information about missing Zachary woman's whereabouts

BATON ROUGE — A billboard in Baton Rouge offers a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a Zachary woman who has been missing since 2023.

Madison Renae Allen's mother said she last heard from her daughter on Nov. 29, 2023. She said police have gotten conflicting stories from Allen's boyfriend since then.

Now, with the help of the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons, the family has put up a billboard on the corner of Airline Highway and Hanks Drive offering $5,000 for information about their daughter.

"We will do everything we can to help the family find their daughter," Zachary Mayor David McDavid said. "And I think it's important that we do everything within our ability and resources to help the family to find her. And I think it's very important. That's why the sign is important. We got signs we'll put out in Zachary, including the area where she was seen last missing from and we will continue to work with the chief and the investigators. We worked together for 30 years. He knows I'm giving resources, the manpower to do the job, and we'll continue working together to solve this case."

The reward will be available for 120 days.