Baton Rouge-based aviation academy to take over former charter school campus on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — The former campus of IDEA University Prep will be acquired by a Baton Rouge-based aviation charter school, IDEA announced Wednesday.

Helix Community Schools' acquisition of IDEA's Plank Road campus for its Helix Aviation Academy comes a little more than a month after IDEA announced its University Prep campus would shut down at the end of the school year. Helix Aviation's current campus on Airpark Boulevard is a mile north of the former IDEA University Prep.

Helix will repurpose the facilities on University Prep's old property, IDEA said in a release.

The decision to close University Prep was made because of under-enrollment at the campus. IDEA said that both students and staff at University Prep would be offered spots at Bridge and Innovation.

"IDEA remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the families of Baton Rouge as we welcome former IDEA UP families to both IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation this August," an IDEA spokesperson said.