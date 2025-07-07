Baton Rouge baseball team steps up for Texas floods

BATON ROUGE - When flooding in central Texas forced a baseball team to cancel a Saturday game, the Baton Rouge Rougarou didn't just reschedule — they stepped up.

The Rougarou doubleheader was against the River Monsters, whose home field in Seguin is along the Guadalupe River.

“The flooding was so terrible. Most of us couldn't even get to the field yesterday, so we definitely had to cancel the trip just for safety reasons. Concerns for these kids,” River Monsters head coach Tony Perez said.

The Rougarou didn't just reschedule the matchup for Sunday, they turned it into a relief effort.

"Even though we're competitive, when times are like they are, we all come together to help each other out," River Monsters General Manager Tommy Stephens said.

Fans brought water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and pet supply donations to Pete Goldsby Field, all to be packed into the Seguin team bus.

“It’s greatly appreciated. The people of central Texas will greatly appreciate that. Thank you so much,” Perez said.

He said the damage back home is difficult to process.

“It’s heartbreaking because you see all those areas like in New Braunfels, where you associate it with fun, with the river, having a good time, with family, barbecues, floating the river, and you see all the devastation it's hard to take,” Perez said.

Amid the loss, he says he's grateful that Louisiana and Texas continue to show up for each other.

“I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful when people come together, and oftentimes it's because of tragedy, but when people come together, it's a beautiful thing,” Perez said.