Baton Rouge bank targeted by ATM bandits twice in less than a month

BATON ROUGE - A bank on Perkins Road has been targeted by thieves two times in just as many weeks.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the same business, located near the corner of Perkins and Siegen Lane, has been targeted twice since Sept. 21. Each time, thieves were seen on camera breaking into an ATM and stealing money.

The latest crime happened Oct. 2.

It's unclear whether the same culprits are responsible for both thefts. The sheriff's office noted that a black sedan and a silver sedan were used in the two crimes. Pictures also showed the thieves using what appeared to be a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at (225)389-8784.

Neighbor's Federal Credit Union, which was targeted in both thefts, released the following statement Thursday.

"Over the last couple of weeks, two of our Interactive Teller Machines were vandalized by criminals attempting to retrieve cash out of these terminals. Both attempts were done after hours at our Perkins location without members or staff present. These machines do not store any member data, therefore none of our members were affected. We have turned over all security footage to the proper authorities and are currently taking steps to limit our vulnerability to this type of activity in the future."