Baton Rouge attorney arrested once again on more child porn charges

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says a Baton Rouge attorney has been re-arrested on child pornography charges.

Victor Loraso, 36, of Covington, was first arrested in October on three counts of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He was released on bond shortly after his arrest.

After the AG's office ask for the public's assistance in gathering info on Loraso's alleged crimes, he was arrested once again. Now, he is charged with 10 felony counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13), eight felony counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (over 13, but still minor), and two felony counts of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

In October, Loraso was listed as an attorney with Carleton Loraso Hebert and Wittenbrink LLC, Attorneys at Law, according to the Baton Rouge firm's website. References to Loraso have since been removed from the site.