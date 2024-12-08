Baton Rouge apartment complex catches fire; fire investigators looking for a cause

BATON ROUGE — A vacant Baton Rouge apartment caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters said they arrived at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments around 11:50 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the vacant apartment building. They found the fire in the master bedroom and were able to contain it.

The fire caused the apartment complex around $5,000 of damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown.