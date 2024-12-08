65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge apartment complex catches fire; fire investigators looking for a cause

3 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 3:52 PM December 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant Baton Rouge apartment caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

Firefighters said they arrived at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments around 11:50 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the vacant apartment building. They found the fire in the master bedroom and were able to contain it.

The fire caused the apartment complex around $5,000 of damages.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days