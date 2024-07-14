Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge animal shelter waives adoption fees for sheltered pets for national campaign
BATON ROUGE — Pet adoptions were free all week for animals from the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge.
CAA waived adoption fees for spayed and neutered shelter animals in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation's national campaign, "Empty The Shelter" week. Sunday was the last day of the event where people could have their fees waved.
Heidi Wetherbee with CAA said it is important to find permanent homes for sheltered animals. She said if people are not able to adopt, they can foster an animal.
“We have amazing fosters throughout the parish of Baton Rouge that have helped us bring dogs into their house just for a little while. Sometimes a week or two. Sometimes a little bit longer,” Wetherbee said.
Wetherbee said the shelter is always looking for volunteers. She said the shelter is committed to ensure dogs stay off the streets.
Trending News
“Helping take dogs in, find them new homes, maybe move them to other shelters, get them adopted, it's the best way we can to keep feral dog population down," Wetherbee said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Business owners in Lee Drive shopping center upset with lack of police...
-
Report: A timeline of the assassination attempt on former President Trump
-
Baton Rouge animal shelter waives adoption fees for sheltered pets for national...
-
Vote and Vibe Fest registers hundreds of new voters in Donaldsonville
-
Community clean up group returns Walmart shopping carts from encampment after company...