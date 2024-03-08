Baseball: Southern game against Alabama State postponed to Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Southern's home baseball game against Alabama State scheduled for Friday has been moved to Saturday.

The Jaguars (3-7) and Hornets will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch at 3 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field. The second game will follow the completion of the first.

Southern and Alabama State will finish a three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.