Barnes and Noble on Corporate Boulevard reopens in new Town Center location in October
BATON ROUGE — One of Barnes and Noble's Baton Rouge stores will reopen in a new location next month.
The bookstore's Citiplace location, which closed its doors Sept. 12, will officially reopen about a mile up Corporate Boulevard in Town Center at Cedar Lodge on Oct. 1. The new store will be across from Ulta in the old Talbots.
The Town Center Barnes and Noble's opening will be accompanied by a ribbon-cutting and book signing by local author Rachel Schneider. Schneider will bring her newest book, "Metal Slinger," to the signing nearly two weeks before it hits shelves.
"We are very pleased to be opening this brand-new Barnes and Noble in Baton Rouge,” James Daunt, CEO of Barnes and Noble, said. “We have been a steadfast presence in this community for nearly 30 years. In the intervening decades, our old bookstore had begun to show its age. Our Baton Rouge booksellers are eager to show how much work they have done to bring this beautiful new Barnes and Noble to life.”
The grand opening for the new, 14,000 square foot store is Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m.
