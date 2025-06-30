Barber and Beauty Expo showcases talents of hair professionals in capital area

GONZALES - Barbers and stylists from around the capital area gathered at the Gonzales Civic Center Sunday afternoon for the inaugural "Flipp the Runway Barber & Beauty Expo."



Hair professionals competed in events to win prizes and introduced their shops to a wide clientele.

The idea for the expo came from Erica Miller, owner of Flipped Beauty in Gonzales.

"I've been to so many hair shows in Atlanta, Miami, and all these different places, but we don't have it here. So I figured, why not find a way to network and get the community together?" Miller said.

When the message about the expo went online, shops from across the capital area signed up to be there. Each of them had their own story about why they chose to be a hair professional.

"Ever since my grandfather got sick, he had a brain tumor, my grandmother used to get me to cut his hair. So after he passed away, I just kept doing it, and it became a passion to me," The Blend Guru barber Marley Sellers said.

Arguably the most popular parts of the expo were the several competitions for barbers and stylists.

The competition included events such as the fastest time to create the cleanest fade, a newbie cut competition for up-and-coming barbers, and a wow-the-crowd stylist competition to showcase who could style the most eye-catching hairstyle.

As much as the expo celebrates barber shops and hair salons, Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley says it also celebrates other small businesses.

"This is how people actually start their brick and mortar, by coming out and being involved in this," Riley said.

Several local food and drink vendors came out to introduce their businesses to a wider clientele.

"My business started because I am a young hover mom. I didn't want to leave my kids, but I wanted to have a good time at the house, so I started bartending with my friends at the house and we started on social media making fun drinks," Tipsy with Tee Mobile Bartending's Ta'Shayna Harvey said.



Miller says she wants the expo to continue for years to come and hopes it will attract shops from even further away.