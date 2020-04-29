'Band of Brothers': Police salute fellow officer outside hospital window as he recovers from gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE- Dozens of officers saluted fellow policeman Derrick Maglone at Our Lady of the Lake hospital Wednesday evening, just days after a deadly attack.

Derrick Maglone is recovering from critical injuries after being shot Sunday in the line of duty. He is currently at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where friends and family say he is improving each day.

Justin Pomeroy posted a video to Facebook of Maglone's fellow officers outside of his hospital window, paying their respects.

Pomeroy captioned the touching moment, "Band of Brothers... unable to put the feeling into words. #maglonestrong."

Maglone was shot alongside Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, who was killed in the altercation.

The two officers were responding to reports a murder suspect was seen in a neighborhood near Howell Park Sunday afternoon. After responding, the suspect, identified by police as Ronnie Kato, opened fire.

Kato had made disturbing remarks before about wanting to kill police.

According to arrest documents, Kato's girlfriend told authorities he'd previously threatened to "Gavin Long" any police officers who she called, a reference to the man who shot and killed three officers in an ambush on Airline Highway in July 2016.

A four-hour standoff ensued after the two officers were shot on Conrad Drive Sunday. Police negotiators eventually convinced Kato to surrender. He was booked into jail on various charges, including for an earlier killing that happened hours before the officers were shot.

Police said Kato shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, Sunday morning before fleeing and eventually shooting the two police officers with the same assault-style rifle used to kill Richardson. The first shooting happened on North Pamela Drive.

