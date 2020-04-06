Baltimore man killed by attacker while live-streaming 'game night' on Facebook

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was hosting a “game night” party in a short-term rental property and streaming it live on Facebook, a city councilman said.

ABC news reports that Ernest Wilson III's selfie video shows him walking through the house party and playing hide and seek, early Saturday morning.

He goes into the back yard to find people when suddenly, an attacker can be seen climbing over his fence.

Moments later a voice is heard ordering Wilson to get on the ground and after a commotion, the recording comes to an abrupt end.

Democratic City Councilman Eric Costello said in his own Facebook post that police told him there were two attackers who demanded money.

The Baltimore Sun reported that according to Wilson's social media pages, he routinely hosted parties around the city, and began his Facebook Live video by telling people to reach out to him if they wanted to attend.

In another post earlier that night, he wrote that there were only 15 people there and invited more to come for “only $5.”

Like many states, Maryland issued a stay-at-home order banning gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.