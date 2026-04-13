75°
Latest Weather Blog
Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrates 1-year anniversary in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrated the 1-year anniversary of its downtown Baton Rouge location on Monday.
The downtown area's first land-based casino was gifted new artwork by local artist Jacob Zumo to commemorate the occasion.
Zumo said the artwork represents what makes the downtown community so special.
"You'll see everything that makes the city alive, the cathedral, St. Vincent de Paul, Tiger Stadium and the Mississippi Bridge, which aren't just landmarks, they're anchors, places where people gather, believe, celebrate and take care of each other," Zumo said.
Trending News
The piece will be permanently displayed in the hotel lobby.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing
-
WBRZ was there as veterans honored for their service in honor flight...
-
St. Francisville man killed in apparent hit-and-run, deputies say
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit questions former St. Francisville Police officer jailed in woman's...
-
Sheriff: 19 people arrested, 12 guns confiscated over weekend at Ponchatoula Strawberry...
Sports Video
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
-
LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee