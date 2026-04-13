Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrates 1-year anniversary in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Bally's Hotel and Casino celebrated the 1-year anniversary of its downtown Baton Rouge location on Monday.

The downtown area's first land-based casino was gifted new artwork by local artist Jacob Zumo to commemorate the occasion.

Zumo said the artwork represents what makes the downtown community so special.

"You'll see everything that makes the city alive, the cathedral, St. Vincent de Paul, Tiger Stadium and the Mississippi Bridge, which aren't just landmarks, they're anchors, places where people gather, believe, celebrate and take care of each other," Zumo said.

The piece will be permanently displayed in the hotel lobby.