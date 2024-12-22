Ball of fire flies across Capital area skies; WBRZ meteorologists, news team investigating

BATON ROUGE - A ball of fire streaked across Capital area skies on Saturday night.

Residents could see the orange glow fly through the night-time sky around 10 p.m.

WBRZ viewers said that they saw the yet-to-be-identified object all the way in Livingston Parish. WBRZ has also checked with the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, which said all planes landed soundly Saturday evening.

Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron is assessing what the anomaly may be.

"I don't think it's a comet or meteor," Byron said. "When these fireballs last for more than 10 seconds, it's often a satellite or other space junk reentering the atmosphere. Not confirmed, but that's my hypothesis. We're working to confirm what the object is. I've seen at least one report of it in Arkansas, which means this object is positioned very high in the sky."