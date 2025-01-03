53°
Baldwin Police Department looking for information on shooting suspects

WBRZ
BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting that happened Friday.

According to police, a shooting that resulted in no injuries took place around 6 p.m. on Rod Lane. Police say the driver of the vehicle provided by police appears to be a light skin male, while a male with a firearm appears to be heavy set and in his early 20s. The vehicle they were in was a Dodge Charger with silver rims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 337-923-4845.

