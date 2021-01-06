Bakeries across Louisiana serve up king cake

BATON ROUGE - Many Louisianians usher in the first month of the new year by enjoying a sweet pastry known as king cake.

The celebratory delicacy first appears in bakery cases in January and can be found at the center of celebrations through early spring.

While some associate the cake with Mardi Gras, others eat it in honor of an observance known as Epiphany.

King cake is generally consumed on January 6 in honor of Epiphany, or Twelfth Night, which is believed to mark the day that a group of astrologers from an eastern country visited a home in Bethlehem where Jesus was being raised by his parents, Joseph and Mary.

During that visit, the group of astrologers, commonly referred to as 'wise men,' bestowed the young child and his parents with a number of expensive gifts.

King cake also appears on tables throughout the Carnival season, which runs from Epiphany to Fat Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent), at which point practitioners typically abstain from indulgences like cake.

The pastry goes by different names around the world, and comes in varying shapes and styles.

