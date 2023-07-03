Baker woman struck and killed by train in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday night

AKERS - A woman from East Baton Rouge was hit by a train in another parish over the weekend.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sybil Henry, 47, was struck just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Akers. Henry, who's from the Baker area, was pronounced dead soon afterward.

The department noted that the train attempted to stop before hitting Henry but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said it's still unclear how Henry ended up on the tracks.