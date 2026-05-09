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Baker water services restored following outage

4 hours 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 11:22 AM May 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The city of Baker restored its water services after an outage left residents on multiple streets without water, officials said on Saturday. 

According to officials, the Public Works Department restored service to residents on Alabama Street, Washington Street, Adams Street, Jefferson Street and Mississippi Street.

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Anyone still experiencing problems is urged to contact the Public Works Department at 225-775-5584.

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