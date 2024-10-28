74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker teenager shot in the head dies in hospital

4 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2024 Oct 28, 2024 October 28, 2024 3:11 PM October 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died after he was shot in the head Monday. 

The Baker Police Department said officers responded to the shooting that happened at a home near the end of South Magnolia Drive. 

Assistant Chief Chris Becnel said officers are still working to determine how the teen was shot and where the gun came from. 

Trending News

The teen was in critical condition and passed away hours later. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days