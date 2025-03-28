66°
Central road closed due to crash with fatality
CENTRAL - Officials are responding to a crash with a fatality in Central early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in Central on Gurney Road at the intersection of Centerra Court.
TotalTraffic reported there was one fatality. The circumstances around the crash were not immediately clear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
