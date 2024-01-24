Baker police searching for missing man with 'several' medical issues

63°
WBRZ
Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Detectives are searching for a man last seen Tuesday afternoon. 

Baker Police officers are searching for Benjamin Tyler, who they say is around 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans walking on Cypress Street in Baker around 1 p.m..

Officers said Tyler has several medical issues. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (225) 775-6000.

