Baker Police look to identify TV thief

9 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 31 2015 Aug 31, 2015 August 31, 2015 3:49 PM August 31, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: Baker Police Department

BAKER - Police asked for the public's help Monday in identifying a burglary suspect who stole a television from a Baker residence last Friday.

Surveillance camera footage from the residence shows the man exit an older model 4-door Honda sedan with a sunroof and kick a door open. According to Baker Police, a second unknown suspect was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is urged to contact the Baker PD at (225) 775-6000.

