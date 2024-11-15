Baker Police look to identify TV thief

Image: Baker Police Department

BAKER - Police asked for the public's help Monday in identifying a burglary suspect who stole a television from a Baker residence last Friday.

Surveillance camera footage from the residence shows the man exit an older model 4-door Honda sedan with a sunroof and kick a door open. According to Baker Police, a second unknown suspect was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is urged to contact the Baker PD at (225) 775-6000.