Railroad crossings at Milton, Duff roads re-opened after disabled train in Walker
WALKER - The railroad crossings at Milton, Duff and North Walker roads were re-opened after a disabled train caused a closure, the Walker Police Department said Friday.
The closure was initially reported around 5:07 p.m. and officials announced the re-opening around 6:15 p.m.
