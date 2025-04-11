Latest Weather Blog
Alleged poly-drug dealer arrested in Baton Rouge, almost 10,000 doses of fentanyl seized
BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested, including an alleged poly-drug dealer, after a search of a trailer yielded thousands of lethal doses of fentanyl.
Over the last two months, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigated an alleged drug dealer, 42-year-old Rashee Scruggs, and a property on Peerless Street. Deputies executed a search warrant at the home Thursday.
During the search, deputies looked through a mobile home, a travel trailer and a shed. Amid several items of drug paraphernalia, they found powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, oxycodone and just over two pounds of fentanyl — 9,662 lethal doses, deputies said.
Scruggs and another suspect, 20-year-old Cynthia Gross, were arrested on a slew of drug charges, as well as money laundering, operation of a clandestine lab and possession of a stolen firearm.
