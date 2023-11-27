49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker Police locate missing juvenile

4 hours 55 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, November 26 2023 Nov 26, 2023 November 26, 2023 7:07 PM November 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Update: The missing juvenile has been located and is now home safe, according to Baker Police. 

BAKER - The Baker Police Department located a missing juvenile Sunday night who was last seen November 21.

Police currently have no information on how Holly Lewis, 14, left the area of her direction of travel. She is described as a Black female that is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days