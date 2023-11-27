49°
Baker Police locate missing juvenile
Update: The missing juvenile has been located and is now home safe, according to Baker Police.
BAKER - The Baker Police Department located a missing juvenile Sunday night who was last seen November 21.
Police currently have no information on how Holly Lewis, 14, left the area of her direction of travel. She is described as a Black female that is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds.
