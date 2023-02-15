70°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker Police Department asking for public's help in unsolved murder from 2020
BAKER - Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding more information about an unsolved murder from 2020.
According to the Baker Police Department, Orlando Johnson was shot and killed in Baker on December 20, 2020 on Weston Lane. A juvenile female was also shot but survived her injuries.
Detectives with the police department are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The worst mayor' - Metro Council members outraged over plant workers whose...
-
Downtown Development District and Baton Rouge Area Chamber partnering to fill vacant...
-
Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage
-
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new...
-
Suspect in Madison Brooks case faces arrest in yet another rape investigation...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...