Baker man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly trying to choke police officer

DERIDDER — The DeRidder Police Department arrested a Baker man after he allegedly tried to choke an officer and grab his taser when being removed from a local business.

Police were called to a local business to remove Michael Darron Smith, 42, from the premises. According to DPD, Smith was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative when officers arrived.

Smith then allegedly tried to choke an officer and grab his taser. Employees at the business helped subdue Smith, and officers took him into custody, according to DPD.

Police said the officer was treated for injuries to his neck and face, and the suspect was not injured.

Smith was booked on the following charges:

- Resisting an officer with force/violence

- Operating a vehicle while impaired

- Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

- Resisting an officer

- Attempted disarming of an officer

- Entering or remaining in places after being forbidden

- Operating a vehicle while suspended for certain offenses