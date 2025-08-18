Latest Weather Blog
Baker man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly trying to choke police officer
DERIDDER — The DeRidder Police Department arrested a Baker man after he allegedly tried to choke an officer and grab his taser when being removed from a local business.
Police were called to a local business to remove Michael Darron Smith, 42, from the premises. According to DPD, Smith was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative when officers arrived.
Smith then allegedly tried to choke an officer and grab his taser. Employees at the business helped subdue Smith, and officers took him into custody, according to DPD.
Police said the officer was treated for injuries to his neck and face, and the suspect was not injured.
Smith was booked on the following charges:
- Resisting an officer with force/violence
- Operating a vehicle while impaired
- Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer
- Resisting an officer
- Attempted disarming of an officer
- Entering or remaining in places after being forbidden
- Operating a vehicle while suspended for certain offenses
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula Fire Department expands with new station, equipment, high school program
-
Amtrak's Mardi Gras line ignites discussion over potential Baton Rouge, New Orleans...
-
Few answers from DOC on botched inmate release
-
Fighting cancer: 'We shouldn't have to fight insurance, too'
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
Sports Video
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice
-
Southern's new running back room comes with experience