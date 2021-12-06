59°
Baker fire and police departments holding toy drive
BAKER - First responders are holding a toy drive Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Baker fire and police departments are inviting parents to bring their children to meet the first responders and see the inside of their vehicles.
The price of admission is bringing one unopened toy to donate per child.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot by the Garden Center.
