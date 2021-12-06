59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker fire and police departments holding toy drive

2 hours 27 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, December 06 2021 Dec 6, 2021 December 06, 2021 8:12 PM December 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - First responders are holding a toy drive Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Baker fire and police departments are inviting parents to bring their children to meet the first responders and see the inside of their vehicles.

The price of admission is bringing one unopened toy to donate per child.

Trending News

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot by the Garden Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days