Bag of meth hidden inside crab boil seasoning seized at MSY among TSA's top finds of 2023

NEW ORLEANS - TSA revealed its list of the top 10 wildest finds at airport security, and one of them is a bit of a spicy one.

"You could say #7 was a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan," a post from TSA read Wednesday: one of the strangest things agents seized was a bag of meth hidden inside a container of crab boil seasoning at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Stranger still, this find wasn't even the only one on TSA's list from New Orleans, with the other being a fully loaded firearm with 163 rounds of ammo.

Other odd finds included a knife hidden inside keto bread in Seattle, a knife hidden inside a leg prosthetic in Anchorage, and marijuana hidden inside a diaper in New York.