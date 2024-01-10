51°
Bag of meth hidden inside crab boil seasoning seized at MSY among TSA's top finds of 2023

Wednesday, January 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - TSA revealed its list of the top 10 wildest finds at airport security, and one of them is a bit of a spicy one. 

"You could say #7 was a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan," a post from TSA read Wednesday: one of the strangest things agents seized was a bag of meth hidden inside a container of crab boil seasoning at Louis Armstrong International Airport. 

Stranger still, this find wasn't even the only one on TSA's list from New Orleans, with the other being a fully loaded firearm with 163 rounds of ammo. 

Other odd finds included a knife hidden inside keto bread in Seattle, a knife hidden inside a leg prosthetic in Anchorage, and marijuana hidden inside a diaper in New York.

