Babysitter arrested after child admitted to hospital with multiple brain bleeds
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after the child he was babysitting was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.
According to arrest paperwork, Howard Youngblood was babysitting a 2-year-old boy and called emergency services when the boy was found unresponsive.
Youngblood told responding officers the boy had fallen down his front steps, but medical professionals found that story to be inconsistent with the boy's injuries.
Doctors said the boy had multiple brain bleeds causing swelling, that could lead to permanent brain damage. They added that the child is in critical condition and the brain damage may be fatal.
Youngblood was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
