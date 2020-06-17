Autopsy leads to 4th arrest in deadly shootout; neighbor allegedly lied to investigators

CENTRAL - A man who fired off his weapon when a gunfight broke out across the street from his home was arrested after an autopsy revealed a bullet from his gun killed a man.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says shots erupted between a vehicle on Central Woods Drive and a nearby home June 7. A neighbor who witnessed the shooting, 27-year-old Lilnorman Bell, initially told deputies he fired his handgun into the ground in an effort to ward off the shooters in the vehicle.

A person inside the vehicle was struck in the head by a bullet during the exchange and rushed to a hospital where he spent several days in a "vegetative state." Three other people involved in the shooting, including the person inside the neighboring home, were arrested and booked into jail the next day.

The sheriff's office said the shooting originally stemmed from a domestic dispute involving a woman in the home and her boyfriend, who was in the vehicle outside.

Deputies seized Bell's gun but did not arrest him immediately after the shooting.

After the victim, identified as 19-year-old Eldres Mills, died June 11, an autopsy uncovered a bullet matching those in Bell's gun. Deputies questioned Bell again, and he admitted that he fired his gun at the vehicle.

Bell was booked Wednesday on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of illegal use of a weapon and first-degree murder.