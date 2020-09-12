Authorities searching for missing 21-year-old Hammond woman

Deranisha Williams

HAMMOND – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the community's help in locating a 21-year-old woman went missing last week.

Deranisha Williams of Hammond, La. was last seen at a family gathering on Saturday, September 5, 2020 around 6 p.m.

According to TPSO, Williams left the gathering with her "estranged" boyfriend and went to a nearby convenience store, but did not return. Williams has not been seen or heard from since.

Williams is a black female described to be about 5’5” tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black halter-top, camouflage skirt, and red shoes.

The 21-year-old also has a tattoo on her right arm with the name James Jr. and angel wings on her right shoulder.

Detectives are not ruling out foul play in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Deranisha Williams is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or TPSO Detective Dale Athmann at 985-345-6150.