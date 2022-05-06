Latest Weather Blog
Authorities searching for arson suspect who allegedly set multiple wildfires in Kentwood
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a suspected arsonist who they believe set numerous wildfires in Kentwood.
The Louisiana Office of Forestry is searching for 32-year-old John Grady Davidson in their investigation of numerous wildfires set on Olon Bankston Road in Kentwood. Monday, the agency issued four warrants for his arrest.
Forestry agents and deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they saw Davidson's vehicle Tuesday on LA 1054 near LA 16 in Amite.
While conducting a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee. Authorities eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Warren, after they found he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Agents later learned Davidson was in the vehicle with Warren but ran away on foot before they were stopped.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Grady Davidson should contact the Louisiana Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500.
