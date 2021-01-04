Authorities search for pair accused of using stolen credit card at College Drive Walmart

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says detectives are looking for two suspects (pictured above) accused of using a credit card stolen from a vehicle on Burbank Drive on Dec. 22.

BATON ROUGE - Over the weekend, authorities asked the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Baton Rouge Walmart.

Later that day, the two suspects were seen using the stolen card at Walmart on College Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.