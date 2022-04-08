Police: Person in critical condition, on life support after crash on LA 75 in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - One person is on life support after a two-vehicle crash Friday night along LA 75.

The Plaquemine Police Department and the Iberville Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on LA 75 around 8 p.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle appeared to have been exiting a parking lot when it was T-boned by a second vehicle speeding on the highway.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the crash. One person is on life support in critical condition, and another is being transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

This is a developing story.