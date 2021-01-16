Authorities release photos of suspect in St. Helena Parish murder, ask public for assistance

ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the front yard of his Independence, Louisiana home last month and as of Tuesday, Dec. 29 they've released photos of the suspect who may be responsible.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office says Eric Harrison, 21, was found dead in his yard on Harrison Road on Nov. 30. It appeared Harrison had been shot several times.

The Sheriff's Department has released photos of the suspect (see above) at the scene during the shooting wearing a dark color pullover hoodie, dark color pants, joggers, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information related to the suspect pictured above or to Harrison's murder is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division at (225) 222-4413 or toll-free at 1-(888) 200-4905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 554-5245.