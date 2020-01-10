66°
Authorities looking for Taco Bell burglary suspect

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 22 2018 May 22, 2018 May 22, 2018 10:21 PM May 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are looking for a man after he reportedly burglarized a Taco Bell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred early Monday morning at the Taco Bell in the 15000 block of Airline Hwy.

The suspect entered the restaurant by shattering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the man stole a laptop and three cash registers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

