Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to vacant house on Eaton Street

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a person who set fire to a vacant house along Eaton Street on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home in the middle of Eaton Street was set on fire shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames started in the living room. There was $20,000 worth of damage done to the home.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the arsonist should call (225) 389-2050.