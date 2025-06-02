72°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to abandoned trailer
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for an arsonist responsible for a fire that was set in a vacant travel trailer on Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park along South Flannery Road around 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters had the fire under control in minutes and then investigators went in to discover the cause was arson.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the arson can call (225) 389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iris Center unveils in-house pantry to support domestic violence survivors
-
Experts discuss hurricane preparedness and safety at Louisiana Storm Safe Event
-
St. Gabriel Police capture alligator outside residence
-
Roux 61 restaurant closes abruptly, leaves employees jobless
-
Central firefighters respond to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive