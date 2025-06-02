Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to abandoned trailer

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for an arsonist responsible for a fire that was set in a vacant travel trailer on Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park along South Flannery Road around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in minutes and then investigators went in to discover the cause was arson.

Anyone with information about the arson can call (225) 389-2050.