Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to abandoned trailer

4 hours 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 June 01, 2025 8:56 PM June 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for an arsonist responsible for a fire that was set in a vacant travel trailer on Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park along South Flannery Road around 6:30 p.m. 

Firefighters had the fire under control in minutes and then investigators went in to discover the cause was arson. 

Anyone with information about the arson can call (225) 389-2050.

