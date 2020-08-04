91°
Authorities investigating shooting at Baton Rouge meat market

2 hours 22 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 4:09 PM August 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge business Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Save More meat market on Lobdell Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. The department says one person was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

