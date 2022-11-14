Authorities investigating early morning fire at apartment complex

Photo: Google maps

BATON ROUGE- The cause of a fire at a duplex early Thursday morning is under investigation.

The fire took place at an apartment complex in the 140 block of Gottlieb Street. The call came in at 5:25 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the upstairs apartment. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 5:39 a.m.

A cat was rescued from the upstairs apartment. Authorities say the duplex received heavy fire and smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.