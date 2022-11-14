38°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating early morning fire at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE- The cause of a fire at a duplex early Thursday morning is under investigation.
The fire took place at an apartment complex in the 140 block of Gottlieb Street. The call came in at 5:25 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the upstairs apartment. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 5:39 a.m.
A cat was rescued from the upstairs apartment. Authorities say the duplex received heavy fire and smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clean-up crew describes blighted area site as showing 'sins of the world'
-
Barber shop gives children a love for literacy
-
Vehicle on fire stops traffic on I-10 at Washington Street
-
Decades-old tree may have helped save children when car came flying toward...
-
Unsolved Thanksgiving murder is driving one family to help others