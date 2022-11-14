38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating early morning fire at apartment complex

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 30 2017 Nov 30, 2017 November 30, 2017 9:21 AM November 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google maps

BATON ROUGE- The cause of a fire at a duplex early Thursday morning is under investigation.

The fire took place at an apartment complex in the 140 block of Gottlieb Street. The call came in at 5:25 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the upstairs apartment. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 5:39 a.m.

A cat was rescued from the upstairs apartment. Authorities say the duplex received heavy fire and smoke damage. Red Cross was called to assist.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days