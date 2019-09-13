Authorities investigating after person injured in overnight shooting near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an overnight shooting near LSU’s campus.

The university's emergency alter system sent out a message around 1:30 a.m. Friday warning students of the incident on Nicholson Drive between North Stadium Road and West Chimes Street.

LSUPD said the victim was not a student. Sources say the person was transported in stable condition.

Details about the shooting are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.