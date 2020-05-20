Authorities investigate shocking double homicide in quiet Acadia Parish community

John Guillory and Lois Guillory of Acadia Parish were killed in a double-homicide on Monday night. Photo: KATC

RICHARD — Deputies say an Acadia Parish woman and her brother-in-law were stabbed to death on Monday night.

According to KATC, the double homicide occurred in the quiet community of Richard, an area just west of Church Point where tragedies like this are rare.

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office say the victims were John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71-years-old.

They were stabbed to death outside of John's home on Noah Daigle Road.

"Right now, I don't really know what to feel... angry, sad," said Alicia Gallow, John's daughter. "Just wondering who would do something like this."

Earlier that evening, a neighbor found John's wallet in the road and went to his house to return it.

"He knocked on the door, and he said the TV was on," said Dosa Paul Guillory, John's brother. "He kept knocking; nobody answered. So, he turned around to go see if they were in the backyard, and that's when he saw John's body, laying right there in front of the door."

The neighbor then called the police, and when authorities arrived, they discovered Lois behind the house, just a few feet away from John, both of them dead.

Lois was John's sister-in-law and lived next door. The family says she frequently checked in on him.

Family members believe the crime may have not been random.

"It had to be somebody [John] knew or somebody that maybe had trouble on the side of the road and came knocking on his door," questioned Dosa Paul. "You know, because John was a talkative guy, probably just a friendly guy, talked to him, and then it happened... whatever happened."

Investigators say they're still trying to confirm if robbery was the motive.

"Whoever it was, they could have asked for it, whatever they wanted if they wanted something," explained Gallow. "But, there was no sense for this. I mean, we don't know where to start right now."

The family is now pleading for anybody with information to come forward.

"You know, you see it happening on TV. You just never think it would happen to your family, but it happened," said Dosa Paul. "So, if anybody has any kind of information they could bring forward to the police department to let us know what happened, we'd like to know. Or, if anybody knows anything, just something that you might think that's harmless or worthless might be something that would give the cops information to be able to solve this case."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 337-788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477.