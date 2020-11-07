70°
Authorities arrest man suspected in September murder of an 18-year-old girl
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested on man suspected to be involved in the Sept. 30 Donaldsonville murder of and 18-year-old girl.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell of Donaldsonville Friday night.
On September 30 deputies responded to a shooting on Anthony Drive that claimed the life of Aalexcia Edwards.
During an investigation deputies developed Bell as a suspect.
Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, five counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.
