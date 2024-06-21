Augustus to be officially inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Saturday

NATCHITOCHES - Seimone Augustus will be a member of another Hall of Fame.

The former LSU women’s basketball star, four-time NBA champion, and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist will officially be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Augustus, now an assistant coach for the LSU women’s basketball team, was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

For Augustus though, this week's ceremony means the most.

“It's been a Hall of Fame year for me," Augustus said at a press conference Thursday. "When I got the phone call for them, this one, though, this one was the best, because being honored by the people that I know and that I love and that have watched me since I was this high, I'm quite sure a lot of people in here can probably tell you a story or we're relatives or kin in some type of way but this one definitely means the most because of, it's home.”

