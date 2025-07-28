Audubon Zoo welcomes three new capybara babies

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo announced the arrival of three new capybara babies on Monday afternoon.

The three newborns are the offspring of Turkey, their mom, and Sequoia, their dad. The pups won't be named until the zoo determines their sexes.

For now, the babies are busy exploring the world around them. They are still nursing from mom but have begun to nibble on grass and other food, the zoo said in a news release.

They currently live in a behind-the-scenes enclosure while they grow, but they will move into the lagoon at the River's Edge with their parents once they're old enough. Zoo guests can spot the new capybara pups from the Swamp Train, which runs right by their play yard.

Capybaras are the world's largest rodents. They are native to South America.