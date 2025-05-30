80°
Audubon Zoo holds Cell Phone Saturday recycling event; guests can receive gorilla-made art
NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo is holding an event Saturday where guests can get rid of old tech devices and learn about gorillas.
On "Cell Phone Saturday", guests can bring in old phones and other tech to recycle and a mineral called coltan used to make phone is mined in areas where gorillas live.
Guests who bring in old phones will receive paintings made by the gorillas. Guests can also learn more about gorillas and gorilla conservation with gorilla-themed activities.
These event will take place May 31, June 28 and July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
