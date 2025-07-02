Audubon Aquarium releases three sea turtles back into the wild

GALVESTON, Texas — The Audubon Aquarium released three sea turtles back into the wild after months of care.

The aquarium spent the last several months rehabbing two critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles, named Libra and Dorado, and one loggerhead sea turtle named Francois.

Libra and Dorado were sent to New Orleans for treatment after being found weak and unable to swim due to cold temperatures in New England last winter.

Francois was found floating upside down in Grand Chenier in 2023. The aquarium said he was underweight and dehydrated when they found him. Francois' nearly two years in treatment helped him regain 45 pounds.

The aquarium released all three happy and healthy turtles into the Galveston waters. Texas was chosen as an ideal release location because both species call the Gulf waters home, according to the aquarium.

Audubon asks anyone who spots stranded or out-of-habitat marine mammals or sea turtles, alive or dead, to call Audubon Aquarium Rescue at 877-942-5343.