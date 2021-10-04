Auditor's report questions thousands of dollars spent on security for New Roads Mayor

NEW ROADS - A recent audit of the City of New Roads revealed an act of theft that was resolved and several unresolved discrepancies, one involving thousands of dollars spent on the mayor's security detail.

The analysis of the city's financial state and related activities was conducted by an independent auditor, according to an update from the Office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

City officials found that an employee in the electric department put $43 worth of gasoline into a non-city vehicle. The employee was fired, but later filed an appeal and got their job back.

Additionally, the full amount of money that had been used inappropriately was returned to the City and the matter was resolved.

Another problem the independent auditor discovered was that the City did not have adequate controls in place to ensure its vehicles taken outside the local area were used strictly for city business.

In addition to this, the City could not provide documentation to support the city business purpose for the approval of $20,516 in overtime paid for the mayor’s security details, and did not have adequate controls in place to ensure employee time sheets and leave slips were signed and approved.

