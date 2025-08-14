80°
Attorney General to host press conference regarding online safety for kids
WALKER - Attorney General Liz Murrill will host a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding online safety for children.
Murrill says the conference will include a "major announcement" to protect Louisiana children from predators online.
The conference is being held at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WBRZ's social media pages.
